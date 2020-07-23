Nats GM Mike Rizzo Shares Details On Outfielder Juan Soto

Just hours before the Washington Nationals’ season opener, news broke that Juan Soto tested positive for COVID-19. The 21-year-old slugger will not be able to play tonight against the New York Yankees.

Soto has emerged as one of the best outfielders in baseball. Last season, he posted a .282 batting average, 34 home runs and 110 RBI. Even the bright lights of the World Series couldn’t slow him down, as Soto feasted against the Houston Astros’ pitching.

Unfortunately for Washington, the team might have to wait a few weeks until Soto returns to the team. General manager Mike Rizzo provided some details on Soto’s positive test and whether it could affect other players.

Rizzo said Soto was tested two days ago and got his positive result this morning. He needs to test negative twice over a span that lasts over a day to be cleared. Even though other players may have been exposed to Soto, contract tracing doesn’t prevent anyone else from playing.

This is a huge loss for the Nationals since they’ll be going up against Gerrit Cole tonight. Soto had the chance to battle against the right-hander during the World Series.

Hopefully, Soto can make a speedy recovery and return to the field as soon as possible for Washington. The team can’t afford to be without one of their best players for an extended period of time, especially because the season is shortened.

First pitch for tonight’s clash between the Nationals and Yankees is at 7:08 p.m. ET.