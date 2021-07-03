Nats Star Kyle Schwarber To Miss “Significant Time” With Injury

The hottest hitter in baseball will have spend some time on the shelf. Washington Nationals star Kyle Schwarber left Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a hamstring injury.

Schwarber suffered the injury while rounding first base during Friday’s game. The slugger immediately reached for his hamstring after making a hard stop.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez had an unfortunate update on Schwarber’s status to share with everyone this afternoon. He told reporters that it’s a “significant” strain that will force Schwarber to miss “some time.”

Martinez added that a 10-day stint on the injured list won’t be enough time for Schwarber to fully heal. After all, the World Series champion admit that he felt a pop when the injury occurred.

This is a crushing blow to Washington’s offense considering how productive Schwarber has been over the past few weeks.

Schwarber has managed to hit 16 home runs since June 12. He finished the month of June with the second-most home runs in MLB history.

In 72 games this season, Schwarber has a .253 batting average with 25 homers and 53 RBI. There’s no question that he’s outperformed his one-year contract that’s worth $10 million.

Washington will have its hands full trying to replace Schwarber. He’s not the only star on the roster who’s hurt, as Trea Turner is nursing a finger injury and Stephen Strasburg is dealing with a neck strain.

[Todd Dybas]