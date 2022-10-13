New Date, Time Announced For Yankees-Guardians Game 2

Game 2 between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees has been postponed due to inclement weather..

The Guardians and Yankees were initially set to square off this Thursday night. Moments ago, the teams announced that Game 2 has been moved to Friday afternoon.

"Tonight's Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 2 will be played tomorrow, Friday, October 14, at 1:07 p.m. due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather," the Yankees said in an official statement.

Tickets for Thursday night's game are valid for this Friday afternoon. The Yankees will open their gates at 11:30 a.m. ET.

This game will be televised on TBS.

The Yankees won Game 1 against the Guardians due to a steady performance from Gerrit Cole. He gave up just one run in 6.1 innings worth of work.

Anthony Rizzo led the charge on offense for the Bronx Bombers, crushing a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Yankees will try to take a commanding 2-0 lead over the Guardians before the series shifts over to Cleveland.