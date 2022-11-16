New Details Emerge From Blue Jays, Mariners Trade

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 03: A general view during the game between the Seattle Mariners and the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on July 03, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

The MLB hot stove is off and running, with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners making a deal Wednesday morning.

Toronto sent outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, a 2021 American League All-Star, to the Pacific Northwest. Hernandez has hit 121 home runs since becoming a regular in Toronto in 2018.

According to Mariners beat writer Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, the return package going back to Toronto will consist of relief pitcher Erik Swanson and lefthanded pitching prospect Adam Macko.

Swanson, who the Mariners originally acquired from the New York Yankees in the James Paxton trade, pitched in 126 games for Seattle over the last four seasons.

He had a breakout 2022 season, posting a 3-2 record, 1.68 ERA and 0.91 WHIP with 70 strikeouts over 53.2 innings.

Macko, meanwhile, made eight starts for the Mariners' High-A affiliate and pitched in seven games in the Arizona Fall League. He was a seventh-round draft pick of Seattle in 2019.

Hernandez slashed .267/.316/.491 with 25 home runs, 77 RBI, 35 doubles and 71 runs scored in 131 games for the Blue Jays in 2022.