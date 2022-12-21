New Details Emerge From Carlos Correa's Stunning Decision

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 03: Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates after making a catch against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 03, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

Shortly after it was announced that Carlos Correa's deal with the Giants was being put on hold, the Mets signed the All-Star shortstop to a 12-year, $315 million deal.

It was initially reported that Correa's deal with the Giants fell apart after the team expressed concerns during his physical.

Correa's agent, Scott Boras, provided Giants reporter Susan Slusser some details about this wild turn of events.

According to Boras, the Giants canceled their press conference for Tuesday because they still wanted to negotiate with Correa. However, Boras didn't hear anything more from the team.

Instead of waiting around for the Giants to make a decision, Boras worked on a deal with the Mets. The two sides agreed to terms on a contract roughly 12 hours after the Giants got cold feet.

As for the injury concerns surrounding Correa, it doesn't sound like he's dealing with a newfound issue.

"It sounds as if there was a very old Correa injury - pre MLB - that was raised as a potential issue," Slusser reported on Twitter. "It has not cropped up again. None of Correa’s other physical issues have required medical intervention or ongoing treatment."

Correa, 28, finished this past season with a .291 batting average, 22 home runs and 64 RBI.

The Mets are hoping Correa is the missing piece to their championship puzzle.