New Era Appears To Make Decision About ‘Local Market’ MLB Hats

Major League Baseball and New Era revealed a new collection of “Local Market” hats for all 30 teams on Tuesday afternoon. The new caps featured area codes for each organization and decals on the side that related to each local area.

However, the hats fell flat on social media, with baseball fans quickly pointing out some of the obvious flaws and tacky designs. The hats looked extremely cluttered and many were left wondering what New Era and MLB were thinking.

The company appears to have seen the backlash and removed the local market releases from their website. The fitted caps are still available on other platforms, so it’s unclear what New Era plans to do moving forward.

Multiple reports confirmed that the company chose to pull its newest hats from its own website, which will certainly cause some confusion in the coming days.

New Era has pulled the whole new Local Market line from their web site. — Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) May 25, 2021

Cancel culture claims the MLB local market hats. Nowhere to be found on New Era's website. pic.twitter.com/vNsZzFDzYq — Dan Cohen (@DanCohenTV) May 25, 2021

Apparently @NewEraCap heard/read enough that this “local market” line of caps has been taken down from their site. https://t.co/oZBsFxvOwn — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) May 25, 2021

The problem with the New Era local market hats certainly isn’t the idea: it’s the execution. Many MLB fans would be thrilled at a hat that paid homage their hometown, but not when the designs are just downright bad.

Time will tell how New Era plans to bounce back from their latest debacle. Hopefully baseball fans will get an opportunity to rock an updated version of the local market hats soon.