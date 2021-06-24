New York Mets Add Veteran Pitcher Amid Injury Concerns

The New York Mets need to add some insurance to their pitching staff in the midst of ongoing injury concerns. They added such insurance on Thursday.

Per Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo, the Mets are bringing in veteran starter Vance Worley. New York purchased his contract from independent Kane County. Worley is heading to Triple-A Syracuse.

“The Mets have added another veteran starter to the organization, purchasing the contract of Vance Worley from independent Kane County,” DiComo reported via Twitter. “Worley goes to Triple-A Syracuse. Best known for his three years in Philadelphia at the start of an eight-season MLB career.”

Worley was 2-2 with a 4.01 ERA in five starts for Kane County. He’ll now get a chance to try and impress the Mets.

The Mets have added another veteran starter to the organization, purchasing the contract of Vance Worley from independent Kane County. Worley goes to Triple-A Syracuse. Best known for his three years in Philadelphia at the start of an eight-season MLB career. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 24, 2021

Vance Worley is used to pitching in the Major League. He began his professional career with the Philadelphia Phillies, where he was a big-time fan-favorite. In 2011, Worley went 11-3 with a 3.01 ERA for Philly.

Worley spent eight seasons in Major League Baseball. He had stops with the Phillies, Minnesota Twins, Pittsburgh Pirates, Baltimore Orioles and, most recently, Miami Marlins. He’s 35-36 with a 4.09 ERA all-time.

The Mets’ latest move comes in the midst of ongoing injury concerns within the pitching staff. Marcus Stroman is the latest Mets star to have suffered an injury. He left his latest outing after experiencing right hip soreness.

By adding Worley, the Mets bring in an experienced right-hander to Triple-A Syracuse. He probably won’t be called up, unless there’s another injury to New York’s pitching staff.