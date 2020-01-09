The Spun

New York Mets Announce Update On OF Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow holding a baseball bat behind his back.

When the New York Mets take the field for spring training, a familiar face will be there.

According to a report from Mets insider Anthony DiComo, former college football star Tim Tebow is once again one of the Mets spring training invitees.

Tebow, 32, signed a minor league contract with the Mets in 2016. He made it up to the Triple-A level in 2019.

His 2019 season didn’t exactly end the way he wanted. He suffered a season-ending laceration on his left hand on July 21. Unfortunately for Tebow, it was the second-straight year his season ended with an injury.

He suffered a season-ending injury in 2018 as well, missing two-plus months due to a broken bone in his right hand.

Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in mid-November that the franchise expects to start Tebow at the Triple-A level in 2020. Tebow hit .163/.240/.255 with four home runs and 19 RBIs in 77 games during the 2019 season.

It’s a big day for Tebow, who is also celebrating the one-year anniversary of his engagement with Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

“A year ago today, you made me the happiest man… I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you,” Tebow said on the post.

Not a bad day for Tebow and his family.


