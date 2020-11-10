Mets Fans Loving What Owner Steve Cohen Said Today

New owner Steve Cohen quickly endeared himself to Mets fans on Tuesday.

In his introductory press conference, the 64-year-old made sure to re-affirm his commitment to winning as opposed to focusing on profit.

“I’m not trying to make money here,” Cohen said. “… It’s about building something great, building something for the fans, winning.”

The Mets announced that the sale to Cohen was approved on Oct. 30, moving the team away from the highly unpopular Wilpons’ ownership group. He will reportedly spend over $2.4 billion to buy the team.

But that wasn’t the only thing that Cohen said that got the attention of baseball fans. The new Mets owner nearly made a promise to bring a World Series title back to New York in the next few years.

“If I don’t win a World Series in the next three to five years — I’d like to make it sooner — I would consider that slightly disappointing.”

The claim certainly seems bold based on where the Mets have finished in the NL East over the last three seasons. The multi-billionaire comes into an organization that has simply looked lost over the last few years. New York hasn’t made it into the playoffs since 2016 and has made the postseason only four times since 2000. However, the team did make it to the World Series in 2015, behind ace starter Jacob deGrom.

Still, the optimistic tone of the press conference marks a turn for the organization moving forward.

Here’s a look at some reactions to Cohen’s introduction in New York:

Quite the start for Steve Cohen. That was as pitch perfect an opening press conference as Mets fans could have asked for. — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) November 10, 2020

Steve Cohen won the press conference. How are you feeling out there, Mets fans? — Wayne Randazzo (@WayneRandazzo) November 10, 2020

I’d trade the Mets both J.T. Realmuto and John Middleton for Steve Cohen. — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) November 10, 2020

"Who were the other bidders…I don't remember." – Steve Cohen I LOVE THIS MAN. — Jake Brown (@JakeBrownRadio) November 10, 2020

MLB won’t return until the spring at the earliest, but in the meantime Mets fans will rejoice.