Mets Fans Loving What Owner Steve Cohen Said Today

New owner Steve Cohen quickly endeared himself to Mets fans on Tuesday.

In his introductory press conference, the 64-year-old made sure to re-affirm his commitment to winning as opposed to focusing on profit.

“I’m not trying to make money here,” Cohen said. “… It’s about building something great, building something for the fans, winning.”

The Mets announced that the sale to Cohen was approved on Oct. 30, moving the team away from the highly unpopular Wilpons’ ownership group. He will reportedly spend over $2.4 billion to buy the team.

But that wasn’t the only thing that Cohen said that got the attention of baseball fans. The new Mets owner nearly made a promise to bring a World Series title back to New York in the next few years.

“If I don’t win a World Series in the next three to five years — I’d like to make it sooner — I would consider that slightly disappointing.”

The claim certainly seems bold based on where the Mets have finished in the NL East over the last three seasons. The multi-billionaire comes into an organization that has simply looked lost over the last few years. New York hasn’t made it into the playoffs since 2016 and has made the postseason only four times since 2000. However, the team did make it to the World Series in 2015, behind ace starter Jacob deGrom.

Still, the optimistic tone of the press conference marks a turn for the organization moving forward.

