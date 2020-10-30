Mets Star Noah Syndergaard Puts Wilpons On Blast After Team’s Sale Was Approved Today

New York Mets fans are celebrating today, with the news that multi-billionaire Steve Cohen has been approved to buy the team by both his fellow MLB owners and New York City. The news means that the team will no longer be owned by Fred Wilpon and his son Jeff, two deeply unpopular individuals among the team’s fans. Apparently, some Mets players feel the same way about their outgoing bosses.

Starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard is rarely afraid to speak his mind. That is the case today, just hours after the news that Cohen was approved dropped. Mike Puma reached out to Syndergaard, who missed this past season with an injury, and got a scorcher of a quote from the 28-year old fireballer.

“All I plead is that the new owner treats players and personnel in the organization like people and less like expendable commodities,” Syndergaard said, a very telling comment about the Wilpons’ ownership. “That being said, I couldn’t be more excited having the real life Bobby Axelrod leading the charge.”

That last bit is a reference to the Showtime hit show Billions. Steve Cohen, who is valued at over $14 billion and will be the most wealthy owner in Major League Baseball, is one of the figures that the main character played by Damien Lewis is based on.

Steve Cohen has had his eyes on the Mets for a while now. The Long Island native reportedly grew up rooting for the club, and had been in talks with the Wilpons dating back to earlier this year, before initial negotiations fell through.

This time around, he beat out a group featuring Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez to buy the team. Cohen will reportedly spend over $2.4 billion to take over the team.

Syndergaard missed this truncated 2020 season after suffering a torn UCL in March. He hopes to be back to 100-percent next year, and return to the form he last showed in 2018, when he posted a 3.03 ERA and struck out over nine batters per nine innings. He was an All-Star in 2016, and considered one of the sport’s most exciting young pitchers, but has been inconsistent and had some injury issues since that season.

If he’s back pitching the way he can, paired with two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom, and a new owner who is willing to spend and build the team into a true World Series contender, the sky is the limit for Noah Syndergaard and the New York Mets.