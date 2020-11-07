New York Yankees Catcher Announces He’s Retiring

A beloved New York Yankees catcher has decided to retire from the game of baseball.

Erik Kratz, who played in 16 games for the Yankees last season and nine teams over the course of his 11-year career, has decided to retire from the game of baseball.

The 40-year-old catcher announced his decision on social media on Friday night.

Kratz had told his daughter that he would buy her a puppy when he’s played in his final MLB game. And the puppy has been acquired.

“We bought the puppy, and we’re enjoying it,” Kratz said in a video posted to his social media on Friday night. “It’s time to be home.”

Kratz, who played in the Major Leagues from 2010-20, hit .321/.367/.393 in 16 regular-season games for the Yankees last season. He finishes his career with 31 home runs and 105 RBI.

“My next season will not be as a player, that’s for sure,” Kratz said. “I am deciding to not play. I don’t really know how to say it; I feel like if I say I’m retiring, that’s conceited, to announce my retirement. I feel like the guys who get to retire are the Hall of Famers, the fringe Hall of Famers, the franchise players.”

Fair enough, but the sport will miss him nonetheless.