New York Yankees Fans Are Furious With Manager Aaron Boone

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays squared off in Game 2 of the American League Divisional Series.

Game 1 featured plenty of offense, with six home runs combined between the two teams. The Yankees won out in the end, cruising to a 9-3 victory after falling behind 3-2 early.

Game 2 got off to a similar start, with Randy Arozarena getting things started with a home run. Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton responded with a solo blast that tied the game at one heading into the second inning.

That’s when Yankees manager Aaron Boone made a decision that sent fans over the edge. Boone pulled starting pitcher Deivi Garcia are just one inning.

The Rays immediately went after his replacement, J.A. Happ. In just two innings of play, Happ gave up two two-run home runs, giving the Rays a 5-1 lead.

Let’s just say Yankees fans watching from home weren’t very happy.

This was moronic. Foolish. Insane. Easy first guess. I was so excited to see Garcia work, as we said on air. Pathetic job by Boone. Happ was not the guy. Shameful. I’m livid. — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) October 7, 2020

KAREN BOONE CLASSIC OVERMANAGING SEE YA LATER pic.twitter.com/hwX8xjvDXZ — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) October 7, 2020

Unfortunately, Boone might be in a no-win situation here. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has a heavy hand in what the team’s game plan will be on any given night.

Fans correctly attributed some of the blame to both men. Pulling a young star in Garcia after just one inning may have doomed the Yankees – at least in Game 2.

That is, unless Giancarlo Stanton existed. The star slugger hit another home run – this time a three-run shot to cut the Rays lead to just 5-4.