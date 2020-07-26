The Spun

Video: Giancarlo Stanton Launches Massive 483-Foot Home Run

New York Yankees OF Giancarlo Stanton celebrating in the dugout with his teammates.NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 16: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting an RBI ground rule double against the Tampa Bay Rays after it was ruled a home run in the eigth inning during their game at Yankee Stadium on August 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton launched a massive 483-foot home run against the Washington Nationals Saturday night.

Stanton is off to a hot start in the unprecedented 2020 season, after struggling in 2019. The Yankees outfielder hit a 459-foot two-run homer off Max Scherzer in New York’s Opening Day game on Thursday – a 4-1 win for the Yankees.

Just two days later, Stanton’s added another homer to the box score. The 2017 NL MVP award winner launched a towering 483-foot solo home run off Nats’ right-hander Erick Fedde in the top of the fourth.

Stanton’s solo shot not only traveled 483-feet, it had an exit velocity of 121.3 MPH. Take a look at No. 27’s towering home run against the Nats on Saturday night in the video below. You won’t see many homers which travel further than Stanton’s this season.

Giancarlo Stanton’s solo shot closed the Yankees’ deficit to just one run before the Nationals responded with two runs in the fourth and a few more in the bottom of the fifth. Washington is looking to bounce back after a lackluster effort in team’s season-opening 4-1 loss on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the New York Yankees seem destined for a World Series run this year. The team’s last World Series title came in 2009. With a lineup that features power-hitters like Stanton, Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez, anything less than the AL pennant would be a disappointment.

Tune into FOX Sports to catch the rest of Yankees’ game against the Nationals Saturday night. Washington currently leads 7-2 over New York in the top of the sixth.

