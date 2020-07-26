Video: Giancarlo Stanton Launches Massive 483-Foot Home Run

New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton launched a massive 483-foot home run against the Washington Nationals Saturday night.

Stanton is off to a hot start in the unprecedented 2020 season, after struggling in 2019. The Yankees outfielder hit a 459-foot two-run homer off Max Scherzer in New York’s Opening Day game on Thursday – a 4-1 win for the Yankees.

Just two days later, Stanton’s added another homer to the box score. The 2017 NL MVP award winner launched a towering 483-foot solo home run off Nats’ right-hander Erick Fedde in the top of the fourth.

Stanton’s solo shot not only traveled 483-feet, it had an exit velocity of 121.3 MPH. Take a look at No. 27’s towering home run against the Nats on Saturday night in the video below. You won’t see many homers which travel further than Stanton’s this season.

WOW! 😱 Giancarlo Stanton nearly ripped the cover off this 483-foot nuke 💣 (via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/b5rRt4SA3n — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 26, 2020

Giancarlo Stanton’s solo shot closed the Yankees’ deficit to just one run before the Nationals responded with two runs in the fourth and a few more in the bottom of the fifth. Washington is looking to bounce back after a lackluster effort in team’s season-opening 4-1 loss on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the New York Yankees seem destined for a World Series run this year. The team’s last World Series title came in 2009. With a lineup that features power-hitters like Stanton, Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez, anything less than the AL pennant would be a disappointment.

Tune into FOX Sports to catch the rest of Yankees’ game against the Nationals Saturday night. Washington currently leads 7-2 over New York in the top of the sixth.

