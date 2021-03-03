Over the weekend, the New York Yankees took the field for their first spring training game of the 2021 season.

Just a few days later, the organization announced it will be without its manager for the foreseeable future. On Wednesday afternoon, the Yankees announced manager Aaron Boone is taking a “medical leave of absence.”

Boone announced he dealt with “mild symptoms of lightheadedness, low energy and shortness of breath.”

The team released a short statement on Twitter.

“The New York Yankees today announced that Manager Aaron Boone is taking an immediate medical leave of absence to receive a pacemaker,” the team said in a statement. “Surgery is expected to be performed later today at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa.”

“As many of you know, I underwent open-heart surgery in 2009, and I wanted everyone to understand where I’m at regarding the procedure that’s taking place today,” Boone said in a statement. “Over the last six-to-eight weeks I’ve had mild symptoms of lightheadedness, low energy and shortness of breath.”

“As a result, I underwent a series of tests and examinations in New York prior to the beginning of spring training, including multiple visits with a team of heart specialists. While the heart checkup came back normal, there were indications of a low heart rate which, after further consultations with doctors in Tampa, necessitates a pacemaker.”

Boone took over as the manager of the Yankees before the 2018 season. He led the team to back-to-back seasons of at least 100 wins in his first two seasons.

Boone has led the Yankees to the playoffs in all three of his seasons as manager. Unfortunately, the team hasn’t had much success in the postseason.

New York’s 2021 season officially kicks off on April 1 with a game against the Toronto Blue Jays.