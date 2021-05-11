Yankees Announce That A Coach Has Tested Positive

The New York Yankees are on the road to face the Tampa Bay Rays tonight, to open a three-game series. Hours ahead of the AL East class, the Yankees have confirmed a positive COVID-19 test in their clubhouse.

According to the team, third base coach Phil Nevin has tested positive for the virus. The news comes shortly after multiple reports that “at least” five Yankees coaches have tested positive for the virus. The team lists 11 coaches on its roster, which would mean that almost half of the staff had contracted it, but it now sounds like other absences are due to contact tracing.

The Yankees have been one of the teams with the best vaccination records in Major League Baseball, and one of the first two franchises to hit the 85-percent threshold that allows for some relaxed safety protocols. Jon Heyman had reported that all five of the coaches who have tested positive were vaccinated, though now it sounds unclear that more than one of the coaches is actually positive at this time.

Pete Caldera of the Bergen Record reports that 23 of the New York Yankees’ 26 active players have received at least one vaccination shot. It has been reported that no players are currently believed to be at risk. Hopefully that remains the case.

Boone said at this point Nevin is the only coach who has tested positive, but others are in contact tracing. Said no players impacted and game will be played tonight #Rays #Yankees — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) May 11, 2021

The news comes just as the New York Yankees have posted tonight’s lineup. The Yanks (18-16) and Rays (19-17) are both three games back of the Boston Red Sox and looking to keep pace in the AL East race.

If the game goes forward, New York will have Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 4.41 ERA) on the stripe, going up against the Rays’ Luis Patino (1-0, 1.17 ERA). It is unclear what the Yankees’ coaching staff may look like.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.