New York Yankees Reportedly Sign 3-Time All-Star

With spring training just around the corner, the New York Yankees are adding a three-time All-Star to their roster.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is reporting that New York has reached an agreement with Jay Bruce for a one-year deal. This contract will be worth up to $1.35 million if he makes the 26-man roster.

There are also incentives in Bruce’s deal in the event he plays for the Yankees during the regular season. He could make an extra $50,000 if he has 400 plate appearances this year.

Rosenthal said this move doesn’t prevent the Yankees from re-signing Brett Gardner. It’s possible the veteran outfielder returns to the franchise for one more run at a World Series title.

Free-agent outfielder Jay Bruce in agreement with Yankees on minor-league deal, source tells @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 13, 2021

Over the course of his career, Bruce has a .245 batting average, 318 home runs and 948 RBI. In addition to making the All-Star Game multiple times, he’s also a two-time Silver Slugger.

Last season, Bruce had just a .198 average, six homers and 14 RBI with the Philadelphia Phillies. It was a disappointing season for the 33-year-old outfielder, but perhaps he can turn things around in the Bronx.

New York’s outfield is pretty crowded at the moment, as it currently features Miguel Andujar, Clint Frazier, Aaron Hicks, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

We’ll see if Bruce can make enough of an impact in spring training to crack the Yankees’ roster.