New York Yankees, Washington Nationals In Weather Delay

Earlier Thursday night, the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals took the field for a heavyweight matchup on Opening Day.

The reigning champion Nationals hosted the Yankees in a highly anticipated matchup. Arguably the best pitching matchup of the season was also on display – giving this game a playoff atmosphere.

Max Scherzer stepped on the mound for the Nationals, pitching against new Yankee Gerrit Cole. Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton got the party started with a 459-foot home run off of Scherzer in the first inning.

Adam Eaton answered for the Nationals in the bottom of the first inning with a home run of his own. New York added a few more runs, extending its lead to 4-1 in the top of the fifth inning.

Unfortunately, the contest between the two powerhouse programs was put on hold. Severe weather chased the teams into their respective locker rooms as rain and lightning came swirling in.

Here’s a look at the upcoming forecast.

This World Series Champs @Nationals game is about to be delayed. Storms within 10 miles. #Nats #YankeesVsNationals pic.twitter.com/fkHjrjmyl5 — Alex Liggitt (@ABC7Alex) July 24, 2020

That’s obviously not what the fans and players want to see, especially in the first game of the season.

However, late summer storms are a staple across the country so it’s not surprising to see. Hopefully the storm will pass quickly and both teams will be able to get back out onto the field soon.

New York currently holds a 4-1 lead in the top of the sixth inning.