The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

New York Yankees, Washington Nationals In Weather Delay

Washington Nationals face off against the New York YankeesWASHINGTON, DC - JULY 23: Max Scherzer #31 of the Washington Nationals throws a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning in the game at Nationals Park on July 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Earlier Thursday night, the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals took the field for a heavyweight matchup on Opening Day.

The reigning champion Nationals hosted the Yankees in a highly anticipated matchup. Arguably the best pitching matchup of the season was also on display – giving this game a playoff atmosphere.

Max Scherzer stepped on the mound for the Nationals, pitching against new Yankee Gerrit Cole. Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton got the party started with a 459-foot home run off of Scherzer in the first inning.

Adam Eaton answered for the Nationals in the bottom of the first inning with a home run of his own. New York added a few more runs, extending its lead to 4-1 in the top of the fifth inning.

Unfortunately, the contest between the two powerhouse programs was put on hold. Severe weather chased the teams into their respective locker rooms as rain and lightning came swirling in.

Here’s a look at the upcoming forecast.

That’s obviously not what the fans and players want to see, especially in the first game of the season.

However, late summer storms are a staple across the country so it’s not surprising to see. Hopefully the storm will pass quickly and both teams will be able to get back out onto the field soon.

New York currently holds a 4-1 lead in the top of the sixth inning.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.