NFL World Reacts To The World Series Schedule News

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 26: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros looks on from the dugout prior to Game 1 of the 2021 World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The MLB has decided that competing against the NFL is pointless. As a result, this year's World Series won't have any Sunday games.

This is the first time since the World Series started being televised that it won't feature a single game on Sunday.

Although some fans might be upset by this development, the MLB probably made the right call here. There's no reason the World Series should have to fight for viewers.

Bill Wanger, the executive vice president and head of programming for Fox Sports, commented on this decision.

“Obviously, we didn’t want to go head to head with the NFL on multiple nights,” Wanger said. “If you said, let’s start the World Series on a Thursday, you’d potentially be going head-to-head with the NFL on four nights. It’s a giant jigsaw puzzle, but every event has its place, and we maneuver the various properties to maximize all of them.”

Sports fans agree with the MLB's thought process here.

"Even the World Series can’t touch NFL Sundays," a fan tweeted.

"You have chosen wisely," a second fan said.

"I'm old enough to remember when there was no Sunday Night Football game so it wouldn't compete with the World Series," another fan wrote. "How things have changed."

The World Series will begin this Friday.

First pitch between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies is set for 8:03 p.m. ET.