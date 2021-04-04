Nick Castellanos Had Blunt Message For Yadier Molina After Game

Benches cleared during this afternoon’s game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Reds slugger Nick Castellanos appeared to have some words for Cardinals pitcher Jake Woodford after scoring on an errant pitch. Castellanos reached base after getting hit by Woodford. Some had speculated that the hit-by-pitch was intentional.

“I mean, Woodford kinda asked for it here. Drill a guy for pimping a homer, fine. Stupid, but it happens. Can’t get upset when he celebrates in your face after you chose to put him on the hard way,” Jared Carrabis tweeted.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina tried to stick up for his pitcher, getting in Castellanos’ face following the play at home.

Benches then cleared, though tempers eventually calmed down.

Following the game, Castellanos had a great quote about Molina.

“That guy could punch me in the face and I’d still ask him for a signed jersey,” Castellanos said following the game, via C. Trent Rosecrans.

That’s a pretty incredible quote.

The Reds beat the Cardinals, 9-6, on Saturday afternoon. Cincinnati is now 1-1 on the season.