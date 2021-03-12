3-Time Gold Glove-Winner Announces Retirement After 15 Seasons

After a 15-year MLB career that featured some incredible seasons, right fielder Nick Markakis is stepping away from the game.

In an interview with The Athletic, Markakis announced that he is retiring from baseball. He was a three-time Golden Glove winner and received 2018 All-Star and Silver Slugger honors.

“I tell myself all the time, whether it is now or if I was fortunate enough to get that opportunity to be a Hall of Famer — to get that many hits — that 3,000 hits or 2,400 hits, it’s not going to define the player that I was,” Markakis said, via ESPN. “I think I played the right way and that’s all that really matters to me.”

For the longest time, Markakis was one of the most reliable outfielders in the game. He holds the record for consecutive games without an error for an outfielder with 398.

Nick Markakis was the seventh overall pick in the 2003 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles. After three years in the minor leagues, Markakis made the Orioles starting lineup for Opening Day in 2006.

Markakis quickly proved to be a reliable arm both in the outfield and at the plate. He finished sixth in Rookie of the Year voting and won the Golden Glove in 2011, 2014 and 2018.

But playoff success eluded Markakis for most of his career. He didn’t see the postseason until 2014, his only October baseball for the Orioles.

Markakis had considerably more postseason appearances with the Atlanta Braves from 2015 to 2020. But despite building a 3-0 lead over the LA Dodgers this past year, the Braves failed to close the deal, depriving him of his best chance to reach the World Series.

With 2,388 hits in his career, the Hall of Fame is a long shot. Even Markakis acknowledged that. But he enjoyed a solid career and gave fans some quality baseball.

Good luck in all future endeavors, Nick!