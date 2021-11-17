Noah Syndergaard Has Message For Mets Fans After Signing With Angels

For the better part of seven years, pitcher Noah Syndergaard was one of the best players the Mets had on the mound in a generation. This week he decided to leave the Mets and join the Los Angeles Angels in free agency.

But Noah Syndergaard isn’t leaving New York without wishing the many Mets fans who love him goodbye. Taking to Twitter, Syndergaard published a video wishing Mets fans goodbye and thanking them for six years of fun times.

Syndergaard said that he found free agency to be a lot tougher than he expected it to. But he decided in the end that the Los Angeles Angels would be better for him at this point in his career.

He lamented not being able to give more to the Mets during his six seasons with the team. Syndergaard finished by thanking the team for welcoming him to New York.

Noah Syndergaard was signed by the Toronto Blue Jays after going 38th overall in the 2010 MLB Draft. He was traded to the Mets in 2012 after spending a few years in the minor leagues.

Syndergaard spent two seasons with Mets affiliate teams before making his MLB debut in 2015. His career quickly took off.

As a rookie, Syndergaard went 9-7 with a 3.24 ERA and finished fourth in the Rookie of the Year voting. He really caught fire during the Mets’ World Series run, and secured the team’s only win over the Kansas City Royals.

The following year, Syndergaard began improving by leaps and bounds. He went 14-8 as a starter with a 2.60 ERA, earning his first All-Star selection and finished eighth in the Cy Young voting.

But over the next five years injuries would mount. When on the mound, Syndergaard was still rock solid, but outside of 2018 and 2019, he struggled to stay healthy.

His final record with the Mets is 47-31 with a 3.32 ERA.