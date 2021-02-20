Noah Syndergaard Trolls Trevor Bauer After He Spurned Mets For Dodgers

The MLB season isn’t here just yet, but on Friday we witnessed our very first brawl of the year. Two of the most popular pitchers in baseball, Trevor Bauer and Noah Syndergaard, found themselves at the center of a Twitter feud.

Bauer was expected to sign with the New York Mets this offseason, but he experienced a change of heart and signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. It’s a three-year, $102 million guaranteed deal that’ll make him the highest-paid player in the MLB for the next two seasons.

Instead of becoming teammates in Queens, it appears Bauer and Syndergaard are now enemies.

On Friday, the Mets posted a photo of Syndergaard laughing alongside Robert Gsellman. This led to ‘Thor’ replying to the picture with the following tweet: “And then he said……’I’m sorry I chose another team but I’ll donate to your charities!'”

This was obviously a jab at Bauer, who apologized to Mets fans for unintentionally trolling them. His website was offering autographed Mets merchandise prior to signing with the Dodgers.

And then he said……”I’m sorry I chose another team but I’ll donate to your charities!” https://t.co/Kxkje5Uqn2 — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) February 20, 2021

Bauer quickly responded to Syndergaard’s tweet, saying “When mistakes are made, you try to make them right. I know you wouldn’t know anything about making mistakes though. Hope rehab is treating you well. Was good to see you back throwing.”

When mistakes are made, you try to make them right. I know you wouldn’t know anything about making mistakes though. Hope rehab is treating you well. Was good to see you back throwing. https://t.co/MI0Clq567u — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) February 20, 2021

The NL Cy Young wasn’t finished with Syndergaard, though. Bauer then shared screenshots of Syndergaard sending bizarre replies to fans on social media.

“Also, Noah Syndergaard, try to treat the fans better,” Bauer said. “They’re what makes our game go. No place for personal insults, especially about someone else’s wife.”

Also, @Noahsyndergaard, try to treat the fans better. They’re what makes our game go. No place for personal insults, especially about someone else’s wife. pic.twitter.com/I3FaZbR224 — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) February 20, 2021

Eventually this feud ended with Bauer and Syndergaard talking about a “date” in the near future.

Syndergaard had a clever response, telling Bauer “You bring a drone and your mixtape and it’s a deal.”

There usually isn’t this much drama in the MLB, as Bauer and Syndergaard are known for trolling fans on Twitter. It just so happens that they’re now trolling each other.