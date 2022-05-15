Nolan Ryan Is Surprised By What He's Still Known For

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 29: Nolan Ryan, former Texas Rangers pitcher throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the final Rangers game at Globe Life Park in Arlington on September 29, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

During his 27-year MLB career, Nolan Ryan racked up no shortage of individual accomplishments and milestones.

Yet, despite all the strikeouts and wins and no-hitters, Ryan says he can't believe how many people identify him most with his 1993 brawl with Chicago White Sox third baseman Robin Ventura.

"I’m just amazed that of all of the things that happened in my career," Ryan told Bob Nightengale of USA Today. "I’m still known for that. And people still remember it. I really didn’t think much about it, and I doubt Robin did either, at the time.

"I remember when he got the White Sox (managerial) job, and the first game he managed was in Arlington. I congratulated him 30 minutes before the game and told him, 'Robin, I’m really sorry this thing took on a life of its own.' I don’t have any animosity, and he didn’t either.

"But it’s amazing, to this day when I’m talking to people, speaking to groups, that question about Robin always comes up."

If you haven't seen the clip of Ryan pummeling Ventura, who was 20 years his junior when he charged the mount on that August night in Texas in 1993, you can check it out below.

Ryan appeared in 807 games with 773 starts during his Major League tenure. He finished with an overall record of 324-292, compiling a record 5,714 career strikeouts.

The flamethrowing Ryan also made eight All-Star Games and threw seven no-hitters. The 75-year-old Texan is the subject of "Facing Nolan," a documentary coming to theaters for a one-day showing on May 24.

We're going to guess Ventura is not featured prominently in the film, if at all.