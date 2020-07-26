New York City Mayor Reacts To The Yankees Inviting President Trump

Baseball is back and, on special occasions, so is the ceremonial first pitch.

The Washington Nationals had Dr. Anthony Fauci throw out the first pitch of the 2020 Major League Baseball season on Thursday night. The pitch wasn’t very good, but it was a cool moment in the nation’s capital.

Later this season, President Trump will reportedly throw out the first pitch at a Yankees game. The president said he’ll throw out the first pitch at a New York vs. Boston game on Aug. 15.

New York City mayor Bill De Blasio does not appear to be happy with the Yankees’ decision. He ripped the franchise on social media on Saturday.

“After CONDEMNING racism, the next step isn’t inviting it to your pitcher’s mound. To the players that knelt for the BLM movement, we applaud you. To the execs that have aligned with hatred, you are on the wrong side of history and morality,” De Blasio wrote on Twitter.

Trump has not yet thrown out the first pitch at a Major League Baseball game during his presidential term. There was some speculation that he’d do it at a World Series game in D.C., but the Nationals went in another direction.

The president’s first pitch will come at a fan-less game.

“They say, ‘How’s the crowd gonna be?’ And you know, it’s like you don’t have a crowd, there was no such thing it’s gonna be interesting,” Trump said on Thursday.

The Yankees are off to a 1-1 start on the season. New York will play Washington in its three-game series finale on Sunday afternoon.