An old Pamela Anderson sports-themed Baywatch clip is going viral on social media.

You probably don’t think sports when you think of Baywatch, but the classic show did feature some notable athlete cameos. One of those cameos is going viral on social media on Thursday night.

An old clip of Pamela Anderson stumbling upon Mike Piazza in his Los Angeles Dodgers uniform has surfaced on Twitter. The clip features the bombshell lifeguard asking Piazza – who was sporting his Dodgers uniform – why he was swinging a bat on the beach.

Piazza, who played for the Dodgers from 1992–1998, said he was swing on the beach to keep his swing fresh during the MLB strike. Major League Baseball had a players strike from August 1994 to April 1995.

“Just don’t hit anybody,” Anderson tells Piazza.

The lifeguard and the Major League Baseball star then notice a young woman struggling to swim in what appears to be three feet of water. Anderson and Piazza rush into the ocean to “save” the young woman from the rip current.

It’s quite a scene:

It’s good to remind yourself at least once a day that this happened…… pic.twitter.com/U4fTCl6z7O — Cody Decker (@Decker6) August 6, 2020

“Thanks Baywatch. I for one, totally appreciate this realistic scenario of a superstar baseball player… taking cuts on a crowded beach… then helping a super hot lifeguard to save a woman who could not stand up in 3ft beach surf. Rip currents man, they bring us all together,” one fan replied.

Well said.