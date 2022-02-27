The clock is ticking. Major League Baseball and the MLBPA must come to an agreement by Monday. If they don’t, Opening Day will be pushed back. Unfortunately, that appears to be the direction this is headed.
“MLB did not respond well to the union’s proposal, sources tell ESPN,” tweeted MLB insider Jeff Passan. “There are two days left to get a deal, but opening day remains in significant jeopardy. Multiple officials believe a deal will not get done by the league’s Monday deadline to cancel games.”
Major League Baseball is going to lose plenty of fans if it can’t get this sorted out. It’s getting ridiculous at this point.
“Good. The owners did this to themselves,” one fan tweeted. “They can’t blame the players. They can’t blame the fans. They can’t blame the pandemic. This is on them.”
“Has MLB given the players anything in negotiations? Like, literally anything at all,” one fan asked.
“Put in visual context….,” Trey Wingo tweeted with an accompanying dumpster fire gif.
“I am now having doubts that there will be a 162-game season. Big time sad boi hours,” a fan tweeted.
“Shocker. Plenty of room for a deal if grownups want to seriously get one done, but they’d rather continue to do nothing. Games will be cancelled, this is beyond stupid,” one fan wrote.
This is a disaster. MLB’s Opening Day is in serious jeopardy of getting pushed back. Baseball’s arbitrary deadline to get a deal done is this coming Monday.
Will MLB and the MLBPA get a last-minute deal done to save the 2022 season?