Orioles, A's Reportedly Agree To Trade On Thursday

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 29: A general view during the second inning of the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 29, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Orioles bolstered their starting rotation by acquiring a durable southpaw Thursday.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Oakland Athletics are sending Cole Irvin and pitching prospect Kyle Virbitsky to Baltimore for minor league shortstop Darell Hernaiz.

Irvin posted a 3.98 ERA in a team-high 181 innings last season. He's one of only 20 pitchers to make more than 60 starts over the past two years.

But the lefty struggled down the stretch, allowing a 6.24 ERA over his final 10 outings. Irvin surrendered nine runs to the Atlanta Braves and eight to the New York Mets in separate September starts.

He also has a 4.88 road ERA over the past two seasons, which poses a potential problem moving from the pitcher-friendly Oakland Coliseum to the more hitter-favorable Camden Yards.

Yet Irvin, who turns 29 next week, gives a young Orioles rotation a sturdy innings-eater as they accelerate their path to contention.

After years of futility, Baltimore exceeded expectations by going 83-79 last season. Catcher Adley Rutschman and infielder Gunnar Henderson give the lineup promising building blocks, but the starting staff posted a 4.35 ERA.

Following a 102-loss campaign, the A's continued their rebuild by shipping out Irvin.

Hernaiz batted .273/.341/.438 with 12 home runs and 32 steals in Baltimore's farm system last season. The 21-year-old ended the year ranked 16th among Orioles prospects.

Virbitsky, a 17th-round pick in 2021, recorded a 4.63 ERA, 140 strikeouts, and 30 walks in 126.1 innings in Single-A last season.