Orioles, A's Reportedly Agree To Trade On Thursday
The Baltimore Orioles bolstered their starting rotation by acquiring a durable southpaw Thursday.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Oakland Athletics are sending Cole Irvin and pitching prospect Kyle Virbitsky to Baltimore for minor league shortstop Darell Hernaiz.
Irvin posted a 3.98 ERA in a team-high 181 innings last season. He's one of only 20 pitchers to make more than 60 starts over the past two years.
But the lefty struggled down the stretch, allowing a 6.24 ERA over his final 10 outings. Irvin surrendered nine runs to the Atlanta Braves and eight to the New York Mets in separate September starts.
He also has a 4.88 road ERA over the past two seasons, which poses a potential problem moving from the pitcher-friendly Oakland Coliseum to the more hitter-favorable Camden Yards.
Yet Irvin, who turns 29 next week, gives a young Orioles rotation a sturdy innings-eater as they accelerate their path to contention.
After years of futility, Baltimore exceeded expectations by going 83-79 last season. Catcher Adley Rutschman and infielder Gunnar Henderson give the lineup promising building blocks, but the starting staff posted a 4.35 ERA.
Following a 102-loss campaign, the A's continued their rebuild by shipping out Irvin.
Hernaiz batted .273/.341/.438 with 12 home runs and 32 steals in Baltimore's farm system last season. The 21-year-old ended the year ranked 16th among Orioles prospects.
Virbitsky, a 17th-round pick in 2021, recorded a 4.63 ERA, 140 strikeouts, and 30 walks in 126.1 innings in Single-A last season.