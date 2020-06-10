Orioles Make Surprising Pick At No. 2 In MLB Draft

Day 1 of the 2020 MLB Draft is officially underway on MLB Network. It didn’t take very long for the first surprise selection of the night, as the Baltimore Orioles stunned the baseball world because of who they took with the second pick.

With the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft, the Orioles selected outfielder Heston Kjerstad of Arkansas. Most mock drafts didn’t have Kjerstad being taken until after the first five picks.

Kjerstad finished his three-year career at Arkansas with a .343 batting average, 37 home runs and 129 RBI. He was actually selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 36th round of the 2017 MLB Draft, but he opted to play college baseball instead.

Baltimore’s decision to select Kjerstad shocked plenty of baseball analysts and fans. Almost every mock draft had Baltimore taking Vanderbilt outfielder/third baseman Austin Martin.

Orioles take Heston Kjerstad of Arkansas with the second pick. A bit of surprise, but after watching him on several occasions, he’s definitely legit. — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) June 10, 2020

Three picks after the Orioles selected Kjerstad, the Toronto Blue Jays took Martin.

Kjerstad and Martin will forever be connected, especially since they’ll both compete in the AL East.

Baltimore and Toronto have been stuck in the basement of their division. To make matters worse, New York and Tampa Bay have playoff-caliber rosters.

Only time will tell if the Orioles made the right move by selecting Kjerstad over Martin. Judging off the current reactions to the pick, the team may have reached for the Arkansas product.