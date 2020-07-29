Owner Of MLB Triple-A Affiliate Team Dies From COVID-19

COVID-19 has greatly affected the sports world since March, and unfortunately it has taken a key member of the MiLB. Earlier today, the baseball community learned that Lou Schwechheimer, the owner of the Wichita Wind Surge organization, passed away due to complications from the virus.

“It is with the deepest sadness and sorrow that the Wichita Wind Surge organization announces the passing of the team’s majority owner and general partner, Lou Schwechheimer,” the team said in its statement. “Schwechheimer, 62, passed away this afternoon from complications related to COVID-19.”

Schwechheimer spent 35 years with the Pawtucket Red Sox before helping bring Triple-A baseball to Wichita. The Wind Surge were supposed to play its inaugural season this year, but COVID-19 threw a wrench into those plans.

Minor league baseball wouldn’t be able to proceed without people like Schwechheimer. His passion for the sport is why he purchased the Charlotte Stone Crabs and the New Orleans Baby Cakes.

RIP Lou Schwechheimer, owner of the Marlins’ AAA affiliate who has died from Covid 19 complications https://t.co/k9y4UPIUdR — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 29, 2020

Jared Forma, the general manager of the Wind Surge, had nothing but kind words to say about Schwechheimer.

“Lou was truly one of a kind, someone who never met a stranger,” Forma said. “He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends, which included an extended baseball family.”

Our thoughts are with Schwechheimer’s family and friends during this difficult time.