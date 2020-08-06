Ozzie Guillen Reveals He ‘Hates’ 1 Notable Former MLB Player

It’s safe to say that Ozzie Guillen is not a fan of Nick Swisher.

The former Major League Baseball manager expressed his extreme distaste for the former outfielder on Wednesday evening.

Swisher, 39, played for the Chicago White Sox in 2008. He had a brutal season, hitting .212 with a .410 slugging percentage.

Guillen was asked following Wednesday night’s game if he disliked Swisher or Carlos Gomez more. He didn’t hesitate to respond.

“Oh my God, nobody can compare that with Nick Swisher,” Guillen said. “I hate Nick Swisher with my heart. I think he hates me back, there’s nothing wrong with that…

“I never talked to him, I was managing him, but I don’t like the way his attitude was all fake. And I don’t like fake people.”

Yeah so @OzzieGuillen really didn't hold back when discussing Nick Swisher pic.twitter.com/KJyvwJTWOM — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 6, 2020

Thankfully for Guillen, Swisher was only with the White Sox for one season.

“It was one year too long,” Guillen added.

Swisher, 39, went on to play for the Yankees, Indians and Braves. His best career season came in 2010, when he made the All-Star Game.

Guillen, 56, managed the White Sox from 2004-11. He won the World Series in 2005. Guillen ended his managing career following his lone season with the Miami Marlins in 2012.

It doesn’t sound like Swisher and Guillen will be reminiscing about their time in Chicago anytime soon.