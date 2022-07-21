Pablo Sandoval Expresses Regret: MLB World Reacts

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 09: Pablo Sandoval #48 of the Boston Red Sox reacts in the seventh inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park on June 9, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Pablo Sandoval wishes he didn't sign with the Boston Red Sox.

Sandoval was a beloved member of the San Francisco Giants, where he won three championships and earned World Series MVP honors in 2012. After seven seasons with the Giants, the corner infielder signed a five-year, $95 million deal with the Boston Red Sox.

"The Kung Fu Panda" then sputtered with his new team, batting .237/.286/.360 in 161 games before getting released in 2017.

In an interview with GQ's Joseph Bien-Kahn, Sandoval expressed regret for leaving San Francisco.

“I should have stayed. I know. I learned my lesson,” Sandoval said. “But I'm happy I went through it, man, because I kept my eyes open and learned a lot of things.”

Given the way his Red Sox tenure unfolded, fans feel the same way.

Sandoval found his way back to San Francisco. He even enjoyed a career renaissance of sorts when posting an .820 OPS as a part-time player in 2019. All the while, he remained on Boston's payroll.

With a lofty contract setting expectations high, Sandoval faced unflattering media scrutiny as he struggled in Boston. His weight also became a frequent topic of discussion.

Sandoval reflected on his choices and the way fans treat players who don't meet their standards on the field.

“We make mistakes. We can make errors. And you know, it's part of the game,” Sandoval said. “But fans don't realize that we are human beings. We got lifestyle. We have problems, too. We have off-the-field things. And they don’t understand that.”