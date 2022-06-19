Padres Announce X-Ray Results For Manny Machado

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres tosses the ball during the first inning of a game against the Colorado Rockies at PETCO Park on April 15, 2019 in San Diego, California. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

San Diego Padres fans held their breath when Manny Machado suffered a gruesome-looking ankle injury Sunday.

During the first inning, the star third baseman fell and grabbed his leg after awkwardly landing on the first-base bag. He left the game after getting helped off the field.

According to the team, Machado suffered a left ankle sprain, but X-rays came back negative.

Machado appears to have avoided the worst-case scenario. However, it's still possible he needs to miss time.

Losing Machado would be a huge blow to the Padres, who entered Sunday a half of game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL West lead despite playing without star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. all season. Earlier this week, a CT scan revealed that Tatis' fractured wrist has not healed as the Padres had hoped, so he won't return in June as initially hoped.

In his absence, Machado has carried San Diego's offense by batting .328/.400/.545 with 12 home runs and seven stolen bases. With the highest WAR of any player, per FanGraphs, the 29-year-old emerged as an early NL MVP favorite.

Meanwhile, no other Padres hitter possesses an OPS above .800. They'd have a difficult time keeping up with the Dodgers and San Francisco Giants without Machado for an extended period.