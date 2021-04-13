In early April, the San Diego Padres received a massive scare when star short stop Fernando Tatis Jr. suffered a left shoulder injury.

Tatis Jr. was forced to leave a 3-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants. The young star slugger swung and missed on a pitch and immediately fell to the ground in pain.

The injury eventually landed Tatis on the 10-day injured list. Thankfully, the team received good news not too long after the injury. San Diego general manager AJ Preller said the team’s shortstop wouldn’t need surgery to repair the damage done to his shoulder.

“In general for us, I think it’s just being safe, giving the left shoulder inflammation and some of the instability [a] chance to calm down,” Preller said, per ESPN.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Padres received even more good news. According to MLF reporter Bob Nightengale, Tatis Jr has continued to progress and could be back in the lineup as soon as this weekend.

Fernando Tatis Jr continues to progress, and providing there are no setbacks, he should be back in the #Padres lineup Friday for the first game of their three-game series against the #Dodgers. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 13, 2021

In five games played before his injury, Tatis racked up three hits and one massive 465-foot home run. Unfortunately it was a rough start to the season – even before suffering the injury. He had five errors and a lackluster .167 batting average.

Before the 2021 season kicked off, the 22-year-old penned the longest contract in MLB history. He signed a lucrative 14-year, $340 million extension with the Padres.