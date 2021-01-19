The San Diego Padres are coming off a 37-23 season and their first trip to the NLDS since 2005. But they’re making a big trade to be even better in 2021.

According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, the Padres have agreed to a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates for RHP Joe Musgrove. Per the report, San Diego will be sending “a large package of prospects,” including catcher Hudson Head, to the Pirates as part of the deal.

Musgrove went 1-5 for the Pirates in 2020 but had a career-best 3.86 ERA in eight starts. But he really rose to prominence as a member of the 2017 Houston Astros.

Musgrove went 7-8 with 38 appearances on the mound that year, and got a ring when the Astros won the World Series. He was traded to the Pirates the following season.

The trade for Musgrove is pending medical reviews, per sources, and will be sending a large package of prospects back to the Pirates. Hudson Head, a well-regarded center fielder, is expected to be among the group heading to Pittsburgh. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 18, 2021

Joe Musgrove has a career ERA of 4.33 with 108 appearances on the mound, 83 starts and a 29-38 record.

While hardly an ace pitcher, Musgrove would be another welcome addition to the Padres pitching rotation.

But the Pirates and Padres aren’t the only teams involved in the deal. According to Robert Murray, it’s actually a three-team trade that will send Joey Lucchesi to the New York Mets.

Sources: Padres, Pirates Mets in agreement on three-team trade. Joe Musgrove to Padres. Lucchesi to Mets. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) January 18, 2021

Lucchesi is 18-20 as a starter with 59 appearances on the mound and 58 starts over the past three years.

He has an ERA of 4.21 and has kept the line drive percentage very low in his best years.

Which of the three teams in this trade got the best end of the deal?