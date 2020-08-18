Padres Players React To The Fernando Tatis Jr. Controversy

Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres received some backlash after hitting a grand slam on a 3-0 pitch with his team up seven runs last night.

Not only did the opposing manager–Chris Woodward of the Texas Rangers–take exception to Tatis Jr. swinging away in the situation, but the 21-year-old slugger’s own skipper Jayce Tingler wasn’t happy about it. It is a bunch of nonsense if you ask us.

Tatis Jr. has also drawn plenty of support, including from former and current players as well as baseball media. He really doesn’t have anything to apologize for after violating a supposed “unwritten rule” but it is still good to see people have his back.

In fact, some of Tatis Jr.’s teammates noted today that Rangers pitcher Juan Nicasio may have been breaking an “unwritten” tradition in his own right by throwing breaking balls with his team down by so much.

Had multiple Padres players point out to me this morning that Nicasio, down 7, was throwing 1-0, 2-0 sliders (which apparently is something of an unwritten rule as well). They seem fine with that, so long as Tatis gets to take his 3-0 fastball hack as well. — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) August 18, 2020

This is all so, so stupid. Seven runs is a sizable lead, but it’s not insurmountable in the modern game of baseball.

Also, if Tatis took the 3-0 pitch for a strike but proceeded to hit a 450-foot grand slam on the next offering, suddenly he’s in the clear? Think about how pedantic all of this sounds.

Just play the game and have some fun out there. The sport will be better for it in the long run.