Padres, Red Sox Have Reportedly Discussed A Mookie Betts Trade

Mookie Betts has been a hot name in regards to trade scenarios within MLB. Those trade rumors are back once again.

The Red Sox and San Diego Padres have had talks discussing the idea of sending Betts to the Padres in a trade, according to The Athletic‘s Dennis Lin. San Diego outfielder/first baseman Wil Myers has been named as a potential return piece.

Still, it is reportedly highly unlikely Betts is dealt unless the Padres’ package is undeniable.

Here’s the latest on the situation:

“Multiple people familiar with the discussions characterized an agreement as unlikely, and the industry consensus is that Betts will be in a Red Sox uniform on Opening Day. Yet both sides appear to have legitimate interest,” Lin wrote, via NBC Sports Boston.

This would be a massive move in baseball. But Boston would be wise to try and keep Betts at any cost.

This could also be a situation where the Red Sox are trying to avoid the luxury tax. If Boston’s organization doesn’t slash payroll, it could be in for a third straight year of paying the luxury tax.

Dealing Betts could certainly help in avoiding the tax once again. But Boston may be fine paying it again if it means having Betts on Opening Day.

If they do make a deal, it might be contingent on the Padres (or another team) taking back one of Boston’s big pitching contracts–David Price or Nathan Eovaldi–as part of the transaction.