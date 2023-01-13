Padres Reportedly Reach New Deal With Juan Soto

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 02: Juan Soto #22 of the San Diego Padres walks in the third inning during the game between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium on Friday, September 2, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Michael Owens/Getty Images

Fortunately for Juan Soto and the Padres, they'll avoid arbitration.

According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the Padres have agreed to a one-year, $23 million contract with Soto.

Soto was traded to the Padres prior to the 2022 trade deadline. The Nationals received a plethora of intriguing prospects for him.

In 52 games with the Padres, Soto had a .236 batting average with six homers and 16 RBIs. It was somewhat of an underwhelming season for the two-time All-Star.

Eventually, the Padres will want to discuss a long-term contract with Soto. It'll cost a lot to keep him in San Diego.

Before the Nationals traded Soto, they offered him a 15-year, $440 million contract extension. Believe it or not, he turned it down.

The Padres have more than enough time to work out a long-term deal with Soto.

Soto is currently on track to be a free agent at the end of the 2024 season.