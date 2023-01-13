Padres Reportedly Reach New Deal With Juan Soto
Fortunately for Juan Soto and the Padres, they'll avoid arbitration.
According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the Padres have agreed to a one-year, $23 million contract with Soto.
Soto was traded to the Padres prior to the 2022 trade deadline. The Nationals received a plethora of intriguing prospects for him.
In 52 games with the Padres, Soto had a .236 batting average with six homers and 16 RBIs. It was somewhat of an underwhelming season for the two-time All-Star.
Eventually, the Padres will want to discuss a long-term contract with Soto. It'll cost a lot to keep him in San Diego.
Before the Nationals traded Soto, they offered him a 15-year, $440 million contract extension. Believe it or not, he turned it down.
The Padres have more than enough time to work out a long-term deal with Soto.
Soto is currently on track to be a free agent at the end of the 2024 season.