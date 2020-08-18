Padres Troll Rangers On Social Media After Fernando Tatis Jr. Controversy

The San Diego Padres posted a hilarious response to the Fernando Tatis Jr. controversy on Tuesday.

Major League Baseball has been in the news for all the wrong reasons over the past 24 hours, thanks to the reaction to Tatis’ grand slam against the Rangers on Monday.

Tatis, facing a 3-0 count, launched a weak pitch over the right-center wall for a grand slam. The four-run score extended the Padres’ lead to 11 in the eighth inning en route to a 14-4 win over the Rangers. Tatis’ swing and subsequent grand slam supposedly broke an “unwritten rule” within Major League Baseball. Even the Padres skipper came out and voiced his displeasure with Tatis’ decision to swing on a 3-0 count.

To be frank, the whole story is a load of nonsense. Tatis did exactly what he’s paid to do – hit dingers. Fortunately, the Padres’ social media team is having a bit of fun with the story.

The Padres jumped out to a 4-0 lead over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday afternoon. The early lead sparked a hilarious response from the organization, as seen in the tweet below.

You know what's better than 3-0? 4-0. pic.twitter.com/DYWg8k3zwS — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 18, 2020

If Major League Baseball hopes to attract a younger audience, the supposed “unwritten rules” need to vanish.

The 21-year-old Fernando Tatis Jr. is one of the best young sluggers in the game. And if there’s anything young fans love, it’s watching bad pitches get blasted over the outfield wall.

Hopefully, Tatis’ swing on a 3-0 pitch teaches a lesson to younger players: if you like a pitch, swing away.