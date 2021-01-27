Paige Spiranac Has Blunt Message For Baseball Hall Of Fame

It’s safe to say that Paige Spiranac was among those upset with the National Baseball Hall of Fame voting results on Tuesday night.

There will be no one inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York later this year. It’s the first time since 2013 that The Baseball Writers’ Association of America selected no one as a Hall of Famer.

Among those who did not make it this year: Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling.

Bonds is arguably the greatest player in the history of the game. Of course, the former San Francisco Giants star was also at the center of the steroid era in baseball. Some baseball writers are obviously holding that against Bonds with the Hall of Fame voting.

Spiranac doesn’t think that should be the case, though.

The former college golfer turned sports media personality had a blunt message for Cooperstown on Twitter on Tuesday night.

“It’s not a hall of fame without Barry Bonds,” she tweeted.

It’s not a hall of fame without Barry Bonds — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) January 27, 2021

When asked about the “cheating,” Spiranac had a simple response.

“They don’t care about cheating in the MLB. If they did then the Astros would’ve gotten more than a slap on the wrist,” she wrote.

They don’t care about cheating in the MLB. If they did then the Astros would’ve gotten more than a slap on the wrist — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) January 27, 2021

While Major League Baseball might not “care,” the writers voting for the Hall of Fame clearly do, as Bonds has once again been left out.