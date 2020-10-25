Paige Spiranac Had A Great Reaction To World Series Game 4

Last night’s World Series Game 4 captivated millions of television viewers, including golf social media sensation Paige Spiranac.

Spiranac was watching as the Tampa Bay Rays rallied to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in improbable fashion, knotting the series up at two games apiece and setting up a pivotal Game 5 tonight. The finish of Game 4 was one of the wildest in baseball history.

It is impossible to have watched it all unfold and not get excited. Spiranac indicated last night that the game changed her feelings on the sport of baseball.

“That’s it. I love baseball now,” she tweeted shortly after the game ended.

We’d bet Spiranac will be tuned in to Game 5 tonight. The Dodgers have their ace Clayton Kershaw on the mound. Kershaw was able to exorcise some postseason demons in a Game 1 win last week.

Meanwhile, the Rays are countering with flamethrowing Tyler Glasnow. Behind him they have a stable of hard-throwing relievers ready to secure a crucial victory.

First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET tonight on FOX.