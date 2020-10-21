Paige Spiranac Has Honest Comment About Game 1 Of World Series

On Tuesday night, the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers took the field for Game 1 of the World Series.

Rays ace Tyler Glasnow squared off against Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw. Through the first three-and-a-half innings of the contest, the game was a pitchers’ duel.

Both Glasnow and Kershaw were dealing early and the opposing offenses struggled to make much contact. In the bottom half of the fourth inning, Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger crushed a two-run homer.

Baseball was the star of the show for the most part. However, fans at home were talking about one non-baseball moment from the game.

Not long after, play-by-play announcer Joe Buck made an interesting comment to color analyst John Smoltz. Buck asked Smoltz – who is an avid golfer – if he read up on the recent USGA changes.

That caught the eye of golfer and Instagram model Paige Spiranac, who appreciated the golf comment.

“I like the golf references during baseball games. It’s the only thing I understand,” she said on Twitter.

Smoltz has played in several PGA Tour events since he retired from Major League Baseball. He knows a thing or two about the game of golf.

So too does Spiranac, who seems to be enjoying a bit of baseball tonight as well.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Dodgers hold a 2-1 lead after home run from Kevin Kiermaier.