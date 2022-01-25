Paige Spiranac Has Message For Everyone About Barry Bonds

The Hall of Fame voting results for the 2022 class will be revealed tonight on MLB Network. There are a handful of marquee players who are on their final year of eligibility.

One of those players is Barry Bonds, who is arguably the most talented MLB player ever. However, a PED scandal has been hanging over Bonds for the past few years.

With the Hall of Fame voting set to come out this Tuesday night, media personality Paige Spiranac shared her thoughts on Bonds’ résumé.

Spiranac made it clear that she believes Bonds should be a Hall of Famer.

“I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again,” Spiranac tweeted on Tuesday. “Barry Bonds should be in the Hall of Fame.”

I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again. Barry Bonds should be in the Hall of Fame — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) January 25, 2022

From a talent standpoint, Spiranac is absolutely right. Bonds finished his career with a .298 batting average, 762 home runs and 1996 RBI.

Bonds was a seven-time MVP, 14-time All-Star and 12-time Silver Slugger over the course of his career. A player with those achievements should make the Hall of Fame.

That being said, Bonds’ legacy has a stain on it due to his PED scandal. Voters have refrained from sending him to the Hall of Fame because of it.

If Bonds gets at least 75 percent of the votes from this Tuesday’s ballots, he’ll be in the Hall of Fame. And if not, it’ll be a major talking points for years to come.