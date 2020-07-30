Paige Spiranac Reacts To The MLB’s Decision On Joe Kelly

Social media star Paige Spiranac has weighed in on the hottest sports topic of the week: Major League Baseball’s Joe Kelly decision.

MLB suspended the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher for eight games for throwing at Houston Astros stars Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa. The eight-game suspension in the 60-game season is one of the biggest in MLB history.

“Under the 60-game format, an eight-game suspension accounts for more than 13% of the schedule. MLB referenced a previous suspension for “intentional throwing” in deciphering punishment for Kelly, who was docked six games for plunking and then fighting with Tyler Austin of the New York Yankees in April 2018,” ESPN.com noted.

Carlos Correa and Joe Kelly exchanged words after Kelly struck out Correa. Benches cleared following the exchange. pic.twitter.com/sVHaibpN2y — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 29, 2020

Many fans have been pointing out the ridiculousness of the fact that Kelly will serve a suspension, while the Houston Astros players who stole signs will not.

Spiranac made that point on Twitter on Wednesday night.

“I think we can all agree it’s not okay to throw at someone’s head but it’s also not okay to cheat. Suspend one, you have to suspend the other. This is stupid,” she tweeted.

I think we can all agree it’s not okay to throw at someone’s head but it’s also not okay to cheat. Suspend one, you have to suspend the other. This is stupid. — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 29, 2020

Spiranac added more thoughts:

“This wouldn’t even be an issue if the league made an example of the Astros. So it stopped the cheating all together. He was wild that night. I don’t think he deliberately threw at him. Regardless both aren’t okay and should both be handled,” she said.

She’s not wrong here. It’s not OK to throw 96 MPH fastballs at a batter’s head. But you can’t blame someone like Kelly for being frustrated with the Astros’ apparent cheating and lack of significant punishment.