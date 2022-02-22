The New York Yankees announced this morning that they will be retiring former outfielder Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 on August 21 of this year.

O’Neill is the 23rd Yankee to earn this honor, and the first since Derek Jeter in 2017. He had previously been presented with a plaque in Monument Park back in 2014.

A key component of the team’s late 1990s dynasty run, O’Neill was a fixture for the Yankees from 1993-2001. He made four All-Star Games and won the AL batting title by hitting .359 during the strike-shortened 1994 season.

While certainly a beloved figure among the team’s fanbase, there’s debate about whether or not O’Neill is truly worthy of having his number retired. This debate has been ongoing since the Yankees announced the news today.

Here’s a look at some of the reaction to the team’s plan to pay homage to “The Warrior.”

So this is one time in my life where I can act like I’m in an old journalism movie, dial from my rotary phone and shout “Get me rewrite!” With the news of Paul O’Neill’s number 21 being retired, I’m making revisions to the final chapter of “Swing And A Hit.” Will be out in May. pic.twitter.com/YG1kjJ4Bb3 — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) February 22, 2022

The Yankees are making the Yankees less special with all these retired numbers. Being a Yankee is an honor. Having a retired number as a Yankee should be much harder to achieve. — Chris Carlin (@ChrisCarlin) February 22, 2022

If you play more than three career games for the Yankees, there is a 73% chance they will retire your number. — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) February 22, 2022

Red Sox Retired Numbers (Championships with Team)

Boggs (0)

Joe Cronin (0)

Doerr (0)

Fisk (0)

Pedro (1)

Ortiz (3)

Pesky (0)

Rice (0)

Williams (0)

Yaz (0) Paul O’Neill won as many WS with the Yankees as every Boston retired number did with the Red Sox combined. https://t.co/GXpCmV4Yrl — Yankees Files (@YankeesFiles) February 22, 2022

I had a birthday party at a Yankees game in 2014, and it happened to be the day Paul O'Neill received his Monument Park plaque. I can't hear "The Warrior" without thinking of that game now. pic.twitter.com/3E4d2YTiTD — Kelsie Heneghan (@Kelsie_Heneghan) February 22, 2022

The funniest part of the O’Neill number retirement is that 21 was assigned to… LaTroy Hawkins in 2008 and he got booed — Jeremy Schneider (@J_Schneider) February 22, 2022

Paul O'Neill "dominant" … I mean, lets relax a little on retiring numbers like O'Neill https://t.co/8eJbtltFq7 — Jake Ciely (@allinkid) February 22, 2022

Man. I love Paul O’Neill but tbh, I don’t think he’s number retirement in monument park worthy. Maybe a plaque, but not number retirement. That should be reserved for all time greats and he isn’t even in the HOF convo. #yankees https://t.co/LrF8vhSS1Y — SlyHowellTWF (@WFSly) February 22, 2022

The Yankees just announced that Paul O’Neill’s #21 will enter Monument Park this summer. In your opinion, do you think any of these players will join him there? #11

#13

#35

#52 pic.twitter.com/jCi4QGVW9K — Jake Montgomery (@JakeM0NTGOMERY) February 22, 2022

Full disclosure: I’m a Yankee fan, and O’Neill might be my favorite Yankee of all-time. He was as clutch and dependable as they come during his tenure with the team, and was an indispensable part of their four title runs from 1996-98 and 2000.

However, I’m still not sure if he should have his number retired by the franchise. Regardless though, the only opinion that matters here is the Yankees’, and they feel O’Neill is deserving.