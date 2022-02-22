The Spun

Paul O’Neill’s Number Getting Retired: MLB World Reacts

Paul O'Neill, wearing No. 21, tips his cap to the crowd at Yankee Stadium.NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 17: Former player Paul O'Neill of the New York Yankees is introduced during the New York Yankees 72nd Old Timers Day game before the Yankees play against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on June 17, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees announced this morning that they will be retiring former outfielder Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 on August 21 of this year.

O’Neill is the 23rd Yankee to earn this honor, and the first since Derek Jeter in 2017. He had previously been presented with a plaque in Monument Park back in 2014.

A key component of the team’s late 1990s dynasty run, O’Neill was a fixture for the Yankees from 1993-2001. He made four All-Star Games and won the AL batting title by hitting .359 during the strike-shortened 1994 season.

While certainly a beloved figure among the team’s fanbase, there’s debate about whether or not O’Neill is truly worthy of having his number retired. This debate has been ongoing since the Yankees announced the news today.

Here’s a look at some of the reaction to the team’s plan to pay homage to “The Warrior.”

Full disclosure: I’m a Yankee fan, and O’Neill might be my favorite Yankee of all-time. He was as clutch and dependable as they come during his tenure with the team, and was an indispensable part of their four title runs from 1996-98 and 2000.

However, I’m still not sure if he should have his number retired by the franchise. Regardless though, the only opinion that matters here is the Yankees’, and they feel O’Neill is deserving.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.