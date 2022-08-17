Pedro Martinez Blaming The Padres: MLB World Reacts

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 23: Former Boston Red Sox player Pedro Martinez #45 reacts during the David Ortiz #34 jersey retirement ceremony before a game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Fenway Park on June 23, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Last week, San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended 80 games for violating the MLB's performance-enhancing drug policy.

While on TBS' Leadoff Tuesday night, Martinez placed some of the blame for Tatis' suspension on the Padres.

Martinez believes the Padres should know what Tatis is putting in his body at all times because he's so valuable.

"Since he got hurt, San Diego has been on top of him, and this is where I have to give him a pass, because San Diego should have known what this kid is putting in his body–whether it was [for] ringworm, whether it was flu, or whatever he put in his body–he is too valuable to the organization," Martinez said.

A lot of baseball fans disagree with this take from Martinez.

One fan tweeted, "Why is everyone making excuses for Tatis? Where was this energy for [Robinson] Cano or A-Rod?"

"Weak take," a second fan said.

To be fair, Martinez didn't say that Tatis should get off scot-free in this incident.

Tatis, who signed a 12-year, $340 million contract extension with the Padres in 2021, will return to the diamond next season.

Hopefully, Tatis can return to his All-Star form in 2023.