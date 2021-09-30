Pedro Martinez Has Brutally Honest Message For MLB Umpires

Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez used to be one of the top pitchers in all of Major League Baseball, so he knows a thing or two about his craft. That’s likely also the reason why he got so heated when he saw what he thought was a glaring no-call in Tuesday night’s game between the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Martinez took exception with a motion that Diamondbacks pitcher Luke Weaver appeared to make before his actual delivery to the plate during Tuesday’s contest. The Arizona starter seemed to shimmy each time before coming to the plate, which the entire MLB Network broadcast crew had a problem with and thought should’ve been considered a balk.

When one of Martinez’s coworkers shared that Weaver had never been called for a balk before, the Hall of Famer issued a stern message to the umpires that have officiated the Diamondback pitcher’s previous games.

“The umpires don’t know s— about what they’re doing,” Martinez said on “MLB Tonight” Wednesday, per Ben Verlander of FOX Sports.

Martinez apologized a brief while later, but his fellow broadcasters couldn’t stop laughing at his candor. To be frank, he seemed to be right about at least this instance, although his delivery probably could’ve been a bit more family-friendly.

Weaver walked in a run in the bottom of the first inning on Wednesday, but got out mostly unscathed. He last four innings and gave up just one earned run and three hits.

However, the bigger problem for Weaver is that Martinez has made it plainly clear how he views the pitcher’s delivery. Considering the Hall of Famer’s vast experience, the 28-year-old would be wise to clean up some of his mechanics before he returns next season.