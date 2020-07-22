Pennsylvania Department of Health Announces Decision On Blue Jays

It looks like the Toronto Blue Jays won’t be playing the 2020 MLB “season” as the Pittsburgh Blue Jays either.

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced that the Blue Jays will not be allowed to play the season at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine cited the added risks of bringing in a significant number of travelers as part of the decision.

“In recent weeks, we have seen a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in southwestern Pennsylvania,” Dr. Levine told the AP. “To add travellers to this region for any reason, including for professional sports events, risks residents, visitors and members of both teams. We know that this virus does not discriminate, and can even make professional athletes very sick. We are committed to protecting the health and well-being of all Pennsylvanians.”

The Blue Jays were not cleared by Canada to play their games at the Rogers Centre in Toronto due to COVID-19. They’ve been looking for a new home venue ever since the ruling came down.

Other venues are reportedly available for the Blue Jays to turn to next. Northern New York has frequently been named as a location where they would be welcomed.

Fortunately for the Blue Jays, their first few games to start the season are all slated to be on the road. But they need to find some place to call home by next week – their “home opener” against the Nationals.

The Blue Jays open the season on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays.