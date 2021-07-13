The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Pete Alonso’s HR Derby Performance

Pete Alonso celebrating at the Home Run Derby.DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 12: Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets (wearing #44 in honor of Hank Aaron) celebrates during the 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Coors Field on July 12, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images)

New York Mets star Pete Alonso gave the fans at Coors Field a show on Monday night, as he successfully defended his title at the Home Run Derby.

Alonso took down Salvador Perez in the opening round, Juan Soto in the semifinals, and Trey Mancini in the championship round. The talented slugger hit 74 total home runs over the course of the night.

Following his electric performance, Alonso had a message for the rest of the MLB. He wants them to know that he believes he’s the best power hitter in the game.

“I think I’m the best power hitter on the planet,” Alonso said. “Being able to showcase that, and really putting on a fun display for fans, I just think it’s a dream come true for me because when I was young, my parents let me stay up past my bedtime to watch this. That was one of the few nights per year I actually got to stay up past my bedtime, just watch incredible feats that you don’t see in a regular baseball game.”

We’re not sure if everyone will agree with Alonso, but no one can deny just how entertaining he was during the Home Run Derby.

As you’d expect, the MLB community was buzzing on Twitter last night because of Alonso’s performance.

Even Alonso’s teammate, Francisco Lindor, was entertained by his performance on Monday night.

Lindor posted a video of him watching Alonso. During the semifinals, Lindor yelled “Hell yeah baby, get that belt baby” at the TV.

We’d imagine Pete Alonso will bring that belt to the Mets’ clubhouse when the 2021 regular season resumes.

Hopefully, Alonso enters next year’s Home Run Derby and tries to pull off a three-peat.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.