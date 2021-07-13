MLB World Reacts To Pete Alonso’s HR Derby Performance

New York Mets star Pete Alonso gave the fans at Coors Field a show on Monday night, as he successfully defended his title at the Home Run Derby.

Alonso took down Salvador Perez in the opening round, Juan Soto in the semifinals, and Trey Mancini in the championship round. The talented slugger hit 74 total home runs over the course of the night.

Following his electric performance, Alonso had a message for the rest of the MLB. He wants them to know that he believes he’s the best power hitter in the game.

“I think I’m the best power hitter on the planet,” Alonso said. “Being able to showcase that, and really putting on a fun display for fans, I just think it’s a dream come true for me because when I was young, my parents let me stay up past my bedtime to watch this. That was one of the few nights per year I actually got to stay up past my bedtime, just watch incredible feats that you don’t see in a regular baseball game.”

We’re not sure if everyone will agree with Alonso, but no one can deny just how entertaining he was during the Home Run Derby.

As you’d expect, the MLB community was buzzing on Twitter last night because of Alonso’s performance.

Pete Alonso is a Hall of Famer just for his Home Run Derby performances. pic.twitter.com/IcnDQZuj9i — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) July 13, 2021

All 74 of Pete Alonso's #HRDerby homers. 😍 TWENTY of these were 475+ feet. pic.twitter.com/QLf0lACHiu — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) July 13, 2021

Pete Alonso joins some pretty exclusive company 👏 pic.twitter.com/mHKtTmjkNC — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 13, 2021

Even Alonso’s teammate, Francisco Lindor, was entertained by his performance on Monday night.

Lindor posted a video of him watching Alonso. During the semifinals, Lindor yelled “Hell yeah baby, get that belt baby” at the TV.

Francisco Lindor (and his daughter) enjoyed watching Pete Alonso win the Home Run Derby: "Hell yeah baby, get that belt baby!!" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/QumjkNmjrS — SNY (@SNYtv) July 13, 2021

We’d imagine Pete Alonso will bring that belt to the Mets’ clubhouse when the 2021 regular season resumes.

Hopefully, Alonso enters next year’s Home Run Derby and tries to pull off a three-peat.