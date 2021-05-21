Mets Announce Injury Update For Star 1B Pete Alonso

The New York Mets sit in first place, but they cannot avoid the injury bug. First baseman Pete Alonso has missed some time with a hand injury, and today, the team added him to the exploding injured list.

“Pete got an MRI. Nothing major right now, but he does have a sprain in his right hand, and right now it’s bothering him to swing,” manager Luis Rojas told the media moments ago. “So we put him on the IL to get some treatment there, and then progress into getting some swings, and we want to make sure nothing’s bothering him to do that.”

He and relief pitcher Tommy Hunter (lower back pain) are the latest additions to the Mets’ injured list. With that news, there are now 16 members of the team out due to injury.

The injuries include four of the team’s top starting pitchers—ace Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Carlos Carrasco, and Taijuan Walker—and five regular starters in Alonso, second baseman Jeff McNeil, third baseman J.D. Davis, and outfielders Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo.

The #Mets have 16 players on their injured list. pic.twitter.com/8nRrEOLadG — Michael Baron (@michaelgbaron) May 21, 2021

It is hard to imagine this much bad injury luck, but to the team’s credit, the team remains very competitive. At 20-17, the team is 1.5 games up in the NL East.

Pete Alonso has had an up-and-down year, hitting .236/.336/.433 with six home runs and 199 RBIs in 149 plate appearances. Like much of the league, he’s seen his power numbers diminish this season, as many suspect the newly designed baseball used in games this year has caused both a drain on offense, and may be part of the reasons why power pitchers have had so much success, as well as the historic rash of no hitters so far this season.

He broke out in 2019, his rookie season, leading the majors with 53 home runs and making the All-Star Game.

The New York Mets will look to continue to build on their NL East success tonight, with the first of three games at the Miami Marlins. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Update: From Alonso, on the injury.

“If we want to win the war, I gotta get right,” Pete Alonso said of listening to his body, which told him he needed to rest his right hand to fully heal. Alonso felt like he wasn’t himself out there ever since he got hit by a pitch in STL. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) May 21, 2021

Hopefully he has a quick turnaround, and can get back on the diamond soon.