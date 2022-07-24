Pete Rose Appearing At Phillies Celebration: MLB World Reacts

BRIDGEPORT, CT - JUNE 16: Former Major League Baseball player Pete Rose poses for a photo with ESPN reporter Britt McHenry after an interview prior to managing the game for the Bridgeport Bluefish against the Lancaster Barnstormers at The Ballpark at Harbor Yard on June 16, 2014 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. (Photo by Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images)

Pete Rose is scheduled to appear on the field for a Philadelphia Phillies game for the first time since getting banned by Major League Baseball in 1989.

Per Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Rose will attend a celebration of the 1980 World Series champions on Aug. 7 at Citizens Bank Park.

Although excluded from the National Baseball Hall of Fame for betting on baseball, the Phillies planned on inducting the all-time hits leader into their Wall of Fame five years ago. However, they cancelled a ceremony for Rose after a woman testified in federal court that she began a sexual relationship with Rose when she was 14 years old.

When asked why they decided to invite him back this time, a team spokesperson told Coffey the upcoming event "is about honoring the team" rather than just Rose.

Rose did not face any statutory rape charges because the statute of limitations had passed. He claimed he didn't begin the relationship until she was 16, the minimum age of consent in Ohio.

Following 16 seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, Rose played for the Phillies from 1979 to 1983. The 17-time All-Star collected 185 of his 4,256 career hits during the 1980 season.